Award winning businesses in Skegness share success with needy

Top businesses have shared their success in the Skegness Business Awards by donating half the proceeds of a drawer to a local debt charity.

Brenda Futers, community lead for Skegness Partnership, presented Gail Dunn, debt centre manager at the Storehouse in Skegness, with £500 cash - raised when guests at the awards ceremony were asked to pop a note with their name on it in an envelope. One lucky guest at the ceremony in the Southview Park Hotel received the other half of the pot when their name was drawn. Gail was delighted with the donation. She said: “It’s absolutely brilliant, especially coming up to Christmas. It will bring relief to families and put food on the table.” The debt centre helps people who are homeless or have fallen on hard times through bereavement or losing their jobs. Gail said: “It only takes missing one mortgage payment and then they can’t catch up. We are here to help them get back on track.”

Brenda said: “This donation from the Skegness Business Awards shows we are about the whole of Skegness.

“It’s about the people who live and work here, too. We are pleased to support a charity that helps those who have fallen on hard times.”