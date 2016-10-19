Award nod for the Seasiders

Skegness’s family of open-top buses, the Skegness Seasiders, may be set to pick up a national award.

The service, run by Stagecoach East Midlands, has been shortlisted in the Bus and Community Award category at this year’s UK Bus Awards.

Stagecoach East Midlands has also been nominated for the Top Shire Operator award in the awards scheme.

The Skegness Seasiders are a fleet of open-top buses, each with its own name and smiling face on its body-work, which run between Skegness and Ingoldmells.

Staff at Skegness have used the popularity of the Seasiders to raise thousands of pounds for charity, to help improve the quality of life for local people.

The nomination is the Seasiders’ second achievement at the UK Bus Awards, having won Gold Marketing Initiative of the Year 2014.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in London next month.