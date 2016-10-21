Award nod for families charity

A family support charity in Lincolnshire has been nominated for a national award.

Home-Start Lincolnshire has been shortlisted in the Transformation category in the The Guardian Public Service Awards

A spokesman for the charity said: “This category celebrates teams which have demonstrated an exceptional level of application, innovation and achievement, and will have delivered substantial improvement in a public service that has made a real difference to people’s lives – and that certainly sums up the great support the whole team of volunteers and staff give vulnerable families throughout the county.

“Home-Start within Lincolnshire has successfully transformed from eight individual schemes into one charity ensuring the whole region benefits from Home-Start Lincolnshire’s unique approach and support.”

The winners and runners-up will be announced at the awards ceremony in November.

For more on Home-Start Lincolnshire, call 01507 308030, email enquiries@homestartlincolnshire.co.uk or visit website www.homestartlincolnshire.co.uk