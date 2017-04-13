Award for blind veteran from Skegness

A blind veteran from Skegness has received a prestigious award from a military charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women.

Carol Davies, 66, has received the Blind Veterans UK Community Award, which recognises the contribution by a blind veteran, spouse, widow or widower to the family of Blind Veterans UK.

She was nominated for the award at the charity’s annual Founder’s Day Awards in recognition of her work in setting up a social group for blind veterans.

The group, called GOAL – Get Out and Live – was established by Carol and fellow blind veteran Chris Humphry in 2012. It was set up for blind veterans who are aged 60 to 75 who want to participate in more active social events and holidays.

Carol, who joined the Women’s Royal Army Corp in 1968 at the age of 17 and was diagnosed during the 1980s with the eye disease uveitis, said: “I was very surprised and honoured to have even been nominated.

“Chris had the idea for GOAL as, when he reached the age of 60 and he had to leave the working age blind veterans group, he felt that there was nothing in the charity that catered for those of us who were independent and looking for a challenge. I was more than happy to help.”

Over the last four years Carol has either individually or jointly organised around 15 events for blind veterans across the UK to come together for a week to have fun, share experiences and support each other. Activities included zip wires, museum visits, steam train trips and prison visits. She has also helped other blind veterans to develop confidence to organise their own events. Carol said: “I’ve realised life is too short to waste. You have to take what you have and make the most of it.”

