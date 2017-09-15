Auction to help family after tragic death of Skegness teenager

An auction is being held to support a grieving family following the shock death of a ‘bubbly, caring’ Skegness teenager - only three weeks after the funeral of her grandfather.

Jasmine Beever, 16, was suddenly taken ill just days after starting at Lincolnshire Regional College, where she was studying hair and beauty.

She was rushed to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston by ambulance after collapsing at college and was initially resuscitated, but later passed away.

A post mortem revealed the cause of death was peritoniti – the result of a hairball in her stomach which became infected. An ulcer had formed which burst and shut down her vital organs.

The auction is being held at the Highwayman Inn in Queens Road tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm.

Landlord Simon Caxton said: “We’re having an auction to raise funds to give Jasmine a send-off she deserves.

“Her grandad died back in July and only was only buried three weeks ago and he was a regular in the pub for many years.

“We got to see Jasmine daily who was also very good friends with my son, Ryan.”

Jasmine’s brother, Jordan Shaw, told the Standard his sister was a “bubbly, caring and upbeat” person and her death had come as a huge shock to the family.

Jordan, who now lives in Peterborough, said he wanted to thank everyone who is raising funds to help the family – and also wants to raise awareness of why Jasmine died.

He said: “From a child, she was always sucking her hair - she did it when she was bored or nervous - and we were always telling her to stop.

“This has come as such a shock as so many children chew their hair.

“If we can stop another family going through what we are now maybe something good will come out of this.”

As well as an auction, Jasmine’s best friend Billie-Jo Ashwell has also started a JustGiving page to help the family, which has already raised a staggering £3,187.

Billy-Jo commented: “Anyone that knew Jasmine knew what a wonderful, caring girl she was. She had a real zest for Life. There was never a gloomy face around Jaz because she would go out of her way to make you smile - even people she didn`t know. She would always offer a helping hand for anyone that was struggling or offer her shoulder and a hug to anyone that was having a bad day.

“The heartbreak this family has endured in such a short time is understandably gut wrenching, so I have decided to raise funds for the family to try and unburden some of the financial strain at such a sad time.”

Anyone unable to go to the auction can support the fund, by visiting the JustGiving page here.