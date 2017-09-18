Attempted burglary in Chapel St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted burglary at Chapel St Leonards.

The incident happened in Well Vale Drive about 4am this morning.

A police alert said the occupant was disturbed by noises and on checking saw two unknown persons with torches running from the address when disturbed. Entry was not gained on this occasion.

PCSO Nigel Miller said: “Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Also please do not leave valuable items of display and to property mark your valuables.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 38 of 18/09/2017.