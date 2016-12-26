Aspiring stage talent recognised

A performing arts school in Skegness has honoured the hard work and achievements of its students at an annual awards evening.

Lisa Jay Stage Institute, of Grosvenor Road, held the celebration at Skegness Academy at the start of this month.

An institute spokesman said awards are presented for ‘outstanding progress and performance, potential in the various disciplines of dance and to those students who train hard and mentor others’.

The event also served as a showcase of talent, with students as young as three demonstrating class and exam work across a wide range of disciplines, including ballet, modern, theatre craft, gymnastics and street dancing.

As part of the evening, scholarships were awarded to a number of students who may wish to pursue a career in singing, dancing, or acting that will see the institute covering the cost of lessons and exams. They were Kelsie White, Emily Crump, Kira Carter and Kaci Jayes.