Art exhibition in Skegness explores disibility

An art exhibition exploring disability through the eyes of those living with it opened in Skegness today. This Is My Life exhibition at the Embassy Theatre, is funded by Arts Council England, with strong support from Magna Vitae and the Embassy Theatre.

Artists Malcom Tait and Jason Wilsher-Mills have collaborated with Shape Arts, Linkage and the Embassy Theatre to create the exhibition.

Shape Arts is a national organisation which promotes artists with disabilities, and the organisation curated the exhibition.

Artists exhibiting are Simon Raven, Jason Wilsher-Mills, Rachel Gadsen, Tom Shakespeare, Brigitte Mierau and Natalie Papamichael, who all face challenges through disability.

Linkage is a Lincolnshire-based charity supporting those with learning disabilities, and students of Linkage will exhibit work created in workshops with artist Jason Wilsher-Mills.

Malcom Tait works with Alzheimer’s Society dementia cafes across the county, and will exhibit work produced by sufferers and supporters.

The exhibition is on until November 12.