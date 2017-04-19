Arson attack on derelict building in Sutton-on-Sea

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at a derelict property in Sutton-on-Sea.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to South Road just after 8pm last night.

Four crews attended the scene from Skegness, Mablethorpe, Alford and North Somercotes.

They used four main jets to extinguish the blaze, however there was severe damage to the property.

Mablethorpe and Aldord police tweeted a plea to onlookers to allow the emergency service to do their work.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 426 1of 8.04.17.