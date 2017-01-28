Arrival of new Skegness lifeboat just hours away

Skegness RNLI is just hours away from the much-anticipated arrival of its new lifeboat.

The Shannon class lifeboat, RNLB Joel and April Grunnill, is due to complete its journey from the RNLI headquarters in Poole around lunchtime.

It is planned for the Shannon to beach herself for recovery at 13:17m to coincide with her fleet number.

The beach near the lifeboat station is expected to be busy and members of the public are being asked to remain at a safe distance.

A spokesman said: “Please be aware that the beach will be very busy. We will be launching our current Mersey class lifeboat, our Inshore lifeboat and the subsequent recovery of all three lifeboats.

“We can’t stress the importance of public safety enough and ask for the co-operation of all attending to remain at a safe distance and keep control of young children and pets.”

The Skegness Standard will be bringing you the action as it happens on Facebook Live.

Read more

New RNLI lifeboat on its way to Skegness