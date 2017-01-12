Army on way to help prepare for possible flooding in Skegness

Army personnel are on their way to Skegness to help prepare for possible flooding.

The 100 soldiers from Catterick will be going door-to-door with police to offer advice to residents and businesses.

It is feared a high tide and gales could see ‘over-topping’ along the coast - but officials do not currently expect the the sea defences to be breached.

The tide is expected to be at its highest at 6.30am tomorrow (Friday).

Chief Inspector Neil Rhodes has offered advice to residents and business in the areas which could be affected.

The particular area of concern is the stretch of coast from Donna Nook to Gibraltar Point - with some 3,000 properties behind the flood defences at risk.