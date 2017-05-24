Armed police patrolling the streets of Skegness after terror attack in Manchester.

Armed police are patrolling the streets of Skegness as the UK threat level is raised to ‘critical’ following the terror attack in Manchester.

East Midlands Operational Support Service tweeted a picture of two officers outside the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade.

They said: “You’ll see increased armed patrols across Lincs today due to the heightened UK terror threat level. Please don’t be alarmed and engage with us.”

Yesterday, PC Rizwaan Chothia, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit for Counter Terrorism in Lincolnshire, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events in Manchester.

“Violence like this has no place in our society and we continually work with communities and partners to try and stop horrific incidents like this taking place.

“Part of that work is a focus on the government’s counter terrorism strategy which includes Prevent.

You’ll see increased armed patrols across Lincs today due to the heightened UK terror threat level. Please don’t be alarmed and engage with us East Midlands Operational Support Service

“This aims to stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism. If we can spot the signs where someone might be being radicalised we can intervene at an early stage and safeguard individuals without criminalising them. We can only do this with the on-going support of our communities and other organisations that we work with.”

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency, or Greater Manchester Police with any information about the incident.

For more information on what to look out for and how to contact police can be found at gov.uk/ACT or call by calling police confidentially on 0800 789321.

Read more

Skegness cabbie hailed a hero after terror attack in Manchester