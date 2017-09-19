Armed police in Skegness area go home but ‘Lincolnshire in safe hands’

Armed police who patrolled the streets of the Skegness area over the weekend have now left the county – but a top cop has reassured residents ‘Lincolnshire is in safe hands’.

The move follows the lowering of the national threat level from critical to severe.

Officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary were drafted in after the threat level was raised to critical following an explosion on the Parsons Green Underground in London on Friday, in which 29 people were injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West said: “Our colleagues from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary who provided armed support over the weekend have been thanked for their efforts and have left Lincolnshire.

“Our officers will continue with increased patrols this week and please continue to report anything suspicious or of concern to them.

“I would like to thank the public for remaining vigilant and for understanding that their safety is our primary concern.

“Once again I have been reassured by the dedication of my colleagues and our partner agencies, that Lincolnshire is in safe hands”.