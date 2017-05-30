Armed police in Lincolnshire go home after terror threat is reduced

Armed officers, sent to Lincolnshire when the terror threat level in the UK was raised to ‘critical’ following the Manchester bombing, have returned home today.

Dozens of officers from across the UK were drafted on Thursday as part of Operation Temperer to support Lincolnshire Police’s existing armed response units, part of the East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS).

The terror threat was reduced to ‘severe’ on Saturday but the Monistry of Defence Police, many from Scotland, remained in the county for the busy Bank Holiday.

During their stay they were accommodated at RAF Scampton, with Butlins at Skegness offering a relaxation and refreshment facility.

Before returning to their prime role protecting MoD bases, they were met by Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones, who thanked them for their resolute service on behalf of the communities of Lincolnshire.

Mr Jones said: “These dedicated officers have travelled a long way, leaving their families behind, to serve the people of Lincolnshire during this challenging time,.

“They deserve the gratitude of everyone and I wanted to offer thanks on behalf of all our communities, personally, before they made the long journey home.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to our own officers, staff and volunteers, many of whom have given up rest days and holidays to make sure that residents and visitors to the county could enjoy theirs in safety.”

Chief Superintendent Shaun West, who headed Operation Temperer across the county, said the support armed officers had received from members of the public and local businesses had been “brilliant” across the whole week.

He said: “Everywhere the armed officers have been on patrol the public’s support has been very warm and very much appreciated.

Communitities welcomed the armed officers drafted on Thursday as part of Operation Temperer to support Lincolnshire Police. ANL-170530-103434001

“On many, many occasions people have approached the officers to express their gratitude, asked for photos and made it clear they were reassured by our presence.”

He paid special thanks to Butlins at Skegness for offering the refreshment and relaxation facility to the armed officers who had been drafted in.

