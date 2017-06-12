Aquarium receives age-friendly award

A Skegness attraction has honoured its commitment to the older generation by joining an age-friendly award scheme.

Skegness Aquarium, in Grand Parade, has been presented with an Age Friendly Business Award.

The award scheme is run by Talk, Eat, Drink (TED), a six-year Big Lottery-funded project designed to bring communities closer together, and help reduce loneliness and isolation.

According to TED, the award helps businesses ‘demonstrate commitment to providing the best possible environment and service for their older customers’.

Volunteers carry out assessments, looking at areas such as accessibility and customer comfort.

Elisabeth Wright from TED said: “The assessors found that Skegness Aquarium puts customer service as a high priority. People are welcomed, treated with respect and their individual needs are acknowledged and catered for.”

The aquarium agreed to an assessment, saying it wanted to promote its accessibility.

Louise Chapman, supervisor at Skegness Aquarium, said: “We are very proud to have been awarded the TED Age Friendly Business Award.”