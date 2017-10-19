‘Appointments as usual’ during ‘emergency situation’ at medical centre in Skegness

Patients unable to get through on the telephone lines at a medical centre in Skegness are being told to turn up for appointments as usual if they have one.

A concerned resident contacted the Standard after trying to make an appointment on their mobile and being told in a recorded message ‘there is currently an emergency situation’ and no phone calls were being answered.

Following a call to the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), we understand there is a technical problem at the surgery in Churchill Avenue but patients who have appointments should turn up for them.

A statement on the website says: “Please note that we are currently experiencing technical difficulties at Beacon Medical Practice.

“We have no access to computer systems or telephones. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“At present we are only dealing with emergencies and are in the process of trying to redirect patients where appropriate.

“Thank you for you patience.”