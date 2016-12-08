Appeal to help make Christmas special for animals in need

A new veterinary surgery in Chapel St Leonards is appealing for help in making this Christmas special for strays and other animals in need.

Alderdale Vets, in The Green, is calling for donations of food, bedding and toys from members of the community to pass on to local animal charities in the run up to December 25.

The practice, which opened in May, has been collecting items since November.

“It’s been going very well,” said Emily Kurti, who runs the surgery with fellow veterinary nurse Tara Brown. “We are looking for a final push to get everything together.”

Donations will go to Keith’s Rescue Dogs, in Spilsby, The Ark Animal Rescue, in North Somercotes, and the local branch of the Cat’s Protection.

Among the items provided for the cause so far have included homemade dog jackets and coats.

Emily thanked all those who have supported the appeal to date.

“People have been very generous and helpful, especially with us being a new business and not many people knowing about it,” she said.

Emily said winter can prove a particularly tough time for charities supporting strays and other unwanted animals.

Reasons for this, she says, include owners feeling the financial pinch as a result of Christmas and animals being given as gifts only for their appeal to soon wear off.

The surgery is appealing for items for dogs and cats primarily, but also others that the chosen charities would help.

They can be taken to the practice or to The Grange pub, in Ancaster Avenue, Chapel St Leornards, which is serving as a collection point.

Of the appeal, Emily said: “Christmas is for giving. Why not give to someone who has got nothing?”

For more on the practice, go online to www.aldervalevets.co.uk/vets-in-chapel-st-leonards.