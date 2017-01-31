Appeal for information after jewellery stolen from Anderby

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred at a property in Rectory Road, Anderby, on Sunday.

The incident took place between 11am-7pm and cash was stolen together with several pieces of ‘distinctive’ jewellery, which police say ‘have great sentimental value to the owner’.

Anyone with information should call PC Emma Dodsworth at Skegness CID by calling 101, quoting incident number 393 of January 29.