Appeal after man reported ‘naked from waist down’ in Chapel St Leonards

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reported ‘naked from the waist down’ on family beach in Chapel St Leonards.

The man was spotted around 3pm on Wednesday and police have been investigating it as an incident of ‘alleged indecent exposure’.

Following the initial report, the man whi was arrested has been ‘released under investigation’ and police are now appealing for further witnesses.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Around 3pm on May 28, a member of the public reported that a man was walking on the public beach naked from the waist down.

“A 53-year-old man from Scotland was arrested on suspicion of exposure and subsequently released under investigation.

“We are keen to hear from any further witnesses who were on the beach that day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Chris Phillips on 101, quoting incident number 238 of May 28.