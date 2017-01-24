Appeal after man assaulted in Skegness alleyway

Police have launched an appeal for information after a 20-year-old was assaulted in Skegness.

The man was attacked on Monday afternoon between Burgh Road and Albany Close, Skegness.

Officers in Skegness are appealing for witnesses who were at or near the Burgh Road and Albany Close area around 1.25 pm.

An assault took place in the alleyway which runs between Burgh Road and Albany Close.

The offender is described as dressed all in black.

The victim who was walking through the alleyway with another man has been treated in hospital for his injuries.

Anyone with any information that may help the Investigating Officer is asked to contact PC 163 Bates via the 101 number.