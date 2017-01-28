Anne’s cards raise £1,300 for charity

An Orby woman has raised £1,300 through the sale of her homemade greeting cards to help make wishes come true for seriously ill children.

Anne Marsh, 67, amassed the sum during the course of last year, selling her cards at a number of community events but also from a stall at Morrisons, in Skegness.

Proceeds have gone to Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charity which grants wishes to children fighting life-threatening conditions.

Anne, a grandmother to two, said she was ‘over the moon’ with the sum.

“My target was a thousand,” she said.

Anne, who before retirement ran a bus and taxi service with her husband, has been selling her cards for charity for the past five years or so. Ahead of that, she raised money for good causes through car boot sales with a friend.

Motivation comes in the form of challenges life has thrown her way, including the loss of seven of her relatives to cancer.

“It’s me in my own mind giving something back,” she said.

Anne, who is now at work on cards for this year, thanked her customers, saying: “I couldn’t do it without them. People were absolutely lovely.”