An evening of folk music at Spilsby Theatre

Singer songwriter Jess Vincent is set to return to Spilsby Theatre for a second time as part of her current tour.

Jess will be playing at the venue in Church Street on Friday, September 15.

This is the second time that Jess has performed at Spilsby Theatre.

She said: “I love Spilsby Theatre, it’s such a beautiful building and has a really intimate feel performance wise.”

Jess will be performing new music, as well as old favourites, accompanied by Joe Chowles on vocals and guitar.

She continued: “I can’t wait to bring my new sound to Spilsby.”

In the press, Jess is described as ‘uniquely and obliquely original’ and ‘soulful, strong and utterly engrossing’.

Also performing will be Bella Gafney, who released her new album, Heaven Knows, in July.

Bella writes folk inspired songs, and has performed at festivals in Beverley, Otley, Southwell and Filey.

She also performs with Midlands based band Bric-a-Brac, who are performing at festivals and folk clubs.

Support will also come from Jasmine Lingard, a musician from Louth influenced by musicians such as Wolf Alice and Gabrielle Aplin.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from Spilsby Theatre or 01790 752936.

For further details, visit www.spilsbytheatre.com or search for Spilsby Theatre on Facebook.