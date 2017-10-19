‘Ambitious’ five-year plan includes refurb for Skegness Embassy fitness suite

An ambitious five-year plan for leisure, culture and health-related services, including the refurbishment of the Embassy Fitness Suite in Skegness, has been unveiled today.

The plan, announced by Magna Vitae, forms the basis of the East Lindsey’s commitment to delivering high quality services for residents and visitors.

Mark Humphreys, Chief Executive at Magna Vitae said: “We are naturally delighted that East Lindsey District Council have supported our vision for the next five years.

“The ambitious plans we have outlined mean that local residents will soon benefit from improved services and facilities, particularly at Skegness Pool and Fitness Suite, where work will begin shortly.

“We would like to thank the council for their ongoing support and look forward to working with them and our other partners for the coming years.”

The business plan sets a roadmap for greater flexibility for Magna Vitae and significantly reduced reliance on the District Council for funding as part of the Council’s transformation programme.

Coun Graham Marsh Deputy Leader of the council and executive member with the portfolio for partnerships said “We are pleased to be associated with Magna Vitae’s new five year business plan which is ambitious and forward looking. It will help to deliver the council’s priorities in healthy lifestyles and will improve Health and Wellbeing for our residence.

“The council faces significant financial challenges ahead. Working with partners like Magna Vitae, we aim to not only secure current services, but actually improve them whilst reducing the cost to the council.”