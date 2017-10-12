‘Amazing’ news: Aldi confirms opening date for Skegness

Banners were out in Skegness today confirming the opening date of the new Aldi store.

As finishing touches were being made to the discount supermarket on the new retail park in Burgh Road, a turquoise banner under the signage at the entrance announced Aldi is opening to the public next Thursday, October 19.

The word was also being spread around district with postmen’s bags brimming with brochures revealing customers needed to be there for the grand opening at 8am.

Inside the brochure, Aldi is tempting new and old customers with a variety of offers, including to join them for a glass of champagne at £10.99 a bottle - apparently they sell 3,000 of these every day.

Other offers include their Super 6 range of bargain fruit and vegetables, promoting their role as the Team GB official supermarket partners, and a range of special buys.

Arriving too early to get a glimpse of the store while the Standard was taking a photograph ahead of an official statement from Aldi which is expected from the company later today, was a couple of eager shoppers from Wainfleet.

They said they thought the store opened today but would be back next week for the official opening. “The nearest store up to now has been at Boston but we are not travelling 25 miles,” they said.

“But we like Aldi and we are looking forward to seeing what they have to offer.”

Aldi forms part of a new out-of-town retail unit on the former home of Skegness Town Football Cub in Burgh Road. It includes M&S Foodhall and B&M. both due to open early November, and Pets at Home, creating 200 jobs.

A Marston’s pub and restaurant at the entrance to the retail [ark opened in the summer,

Aldi will be open on Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 10am, and on Sundays, 10am, to 4pm.

