Motorists are being warned to allow extra time for journeys while traffic lights are being repaired at Gunby.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of the A158 Gunby Road and Orby Lane, Orby, from 6.30am tomorrow (June 2) to allow for the repairs.

The temporary lights will be manually controlled to minimise disruption but motorists are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

It is expected that the works will be completed by noon.