All the latest from villages near Skegness

Here is a round-up of news and events from villages around Skegness:

ORBY

Matins

There is an 11am Matins service at All Saints’ Church, in Orby, this Sunday, June 11.

BRATOFT

Eucharist

There is an 11am Eucharist service at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, in Bratoft, this Sunday, June 11.

WELTON

Eucharist

There is an 8am Eucharist service at St Martin’s Church, in Welton, this Sunday, June 11.

BURGH LE MARSH

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice.

This ranges from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and to see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Fitness

A keep fit class for over 50s will be held at the Women’s Institute Hall on Friday from 11am to noon. The cost is £3.50.

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 3pm.

Then if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for line dancing from 3pm to 4pm.

For more, call Jane on 01754 810105.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Group, for those who are bereaved or lonely, meets every Wednesday at the Baptist Church from 10.30am to noon.

There is a varied and interesting programme.

Coffee and refreshments are provided.

Nursing

The parish nurse drop-in sessions are held on Fridays at the Baptist Church between 10am and 11.45am.

The nurse will be available to discuss and offer help and advice.

Coffee morning

A coffee morning will be held at the Guest House, in Burgh le Marsh, this Saturday, June 10, from 10am to noon.

Visitors will be able to take part in a tombola and raffle, and enjoy cakes at a stall.

Proceeds will go to St Andrew’s Church, in Sausthorpe.

Heritage

Forty members and guests from The Heritage Group enjoyed a trip on the Boston Belle.

They joined a boat which took them on to The Wash, and down the River Welland to see the seal colony.

When the boat passed through Boston, passengers could see The Stump and harbour from a different angle.

Passengers enjoyed seeing wildlife including a selection of birds and seals.

A buffet lunch was served by Boston Belle crew.

Meeting

The next Mothers’ Union meeting will be held next Wednesday, June 14, at 2pm.

A talk will be given by Father Terry.

He will give members a tour of the parish church.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event.

Music

Burgh le Marsh Women’s Institute meet tonight (Wednesday, June 7) at 7pm in the WI Hall.

Members can enjoy a night of music, with entertainment provided by a ukulele band.

The competition is for a sea shell or ornament.

Club

There are still places left for the Monday Club Beverley Race Day on Thursday, August 17.

Places are also available for an eight-day holiday to Scotland from Sunday, September 10, to Sunday, September 17, staying at the Duke of Gordon hotel.

One of the highlights will be a ride on the Jacobite steam train.

The cost for the eight-day inclusive holiday is £575.

Places are available for the Thursford concert on Wednesday, December 20.

For details, call 01754 810549.

Breakfast

Women of all ages are invited to a breakfast at Burgh le Marsh Baptist Church this Saturday, June 10.

It will start at 8.30am.

There will be details on spiritual growth and fellowship.

For further details, call Mandy on 07807 330643 or Sharon on 07791 228004.

Service

Burgh le Marsh Baptist Church invites all to experience the presence of God at Encounter on Sunday, June 18, at 6pm.

For details, call Colin on 01754 811260.

Garden party

Burgh Baptist Church invite visitors to an outdoor party on Saturday, June 17, from 2pm to 5pm.

There will be cream teas and sandwiches available, as well as barbecue, stalls, live music, bouncy castle, and games for children.

For further details, call Colin on 01754 811260.

Vacancy

Burgh le Marsh Town Council is co-opting to fill a casual vacancy it currently holds.

Interviews for the post are due to be held on Tuesday July 4, at 7pm.

Apply in writing by Monday, June 26 to the Town Clerk.

Email burghlemarshclerk@btconnect.com or write to the Council Chamber Market Place Burgh le Marsh PE24 5JW.

For further details, call the clerk on 07837 714733.

*Do you have news you would like to share. Email chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk