All the latest from a neighbourhood near you in Skegness

Several members from one of the Burgh le Marsh Heritage and History groups basked in the sunshine earlier this month.

Due to a sunny spell, the ladies enjoyed a spot of cream tea in the great outdoors.

They enjoyed their cream tea at the Burgh Windmill Heritage Site.

Cream teas are a chance for members to meet during the summer months while the history society is inactive.

Pictured are members of one of the several heritage and history groups.

The picture was taken by Eileen Chantry.

BURGH LE MARSH

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm to 3pm.

Then, if you are still feeling energetic, you can step lively for line dancing from 3pm to 4pm.

For more information, call Jane on 01754 810105.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisers to offer free advice.

This ranges from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and to see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Nursing

The parish nurse drop-in sessions are held on Fridays at the Baptist Church between 10am and 11.45am.

The nurse will be available to discuss and offer help and advice.

Phoenix

The Phoenix Group, for those who are bereaved or lonely, meets every Wednesday at the Baptist Church from 10.30am to noon.

There is a varied and interesting programme.

Coffee and refreshments are provided.

Grant

Application forms for the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust are now available by calling 01754 810931.

The grant can be used to help with the cost of books, tools, and equipment needed for the course.

Protective clothing or uniform, travel expenses, meals, accommodation and special needs are included.

Money from the Jane Palmer Foundation Trust is used to provide assistance to young people up to the age of 25.

They should be a resident of Burgh le Marsh and should be seeking education of apprenticeships after school.

Group

There was again a good attendance at the recent come and meet each other (CAMEO) afternoon tea at the Baptist Church.

The next one is on Monday, September 4, between 1pm and 4pm.

Concert

Music lovers had a treat last Friday when a varied concert was presented in the parish church.

The Gunby Singers were conducted by Chris McCrystal, with the programme featuring a range of styles and harmonies.

Spilsby U3A Folk Group also played and sang for audiences.

There were also three organ recitals.

Proceeds of £230 raised are in aid of church funds.

Defibrillator

Burgh le Marsh is to have another defibrillator thanks to an initiative by the Burgh Monday Club.

Burgh Monday Club organised an afternoon tea in the W.I Hall, which was attended by 60 Monday Club members and friends.

There was also a raffle, tombola and bottle stall.

The Club are overwhelmed by the response and generosity of everyone who attended and for donations from those unable to attend.

As a result, the defibrillator has been ordered and will be installed in the Bell Hotel.

Event

The annual ride and stride event will take place on Saturday, September 9.

It will be held between 9am and 5pm, and will see cyclists and walkers trying to visit as many churches as possible.

The aim is to raise funds which will be split equally between Lincolnshire Old Churches Trust and a church nominated by the cyclist.

Sponsor forms are available from churches within the Burgh Group of Parishes.

BRATOFT

Family

There is a family service at 2.30pm at St Peter and St Paul Church, in Bratoft, this Sunday, September 3.

ORBY

Eucharist

There is an 11am sung eucharist service at All Saints Church, in Orby, this Sunday, September 3.

REVESBY

Event

A craft fair and collectables event with car boot sale will take place on Sunday, September 10, in Revesby.

It will be held in the village hall and on the village green between 10am and 2pm.

The hall will be open from 8am for sellers only, so please do not arrive before.

Indoor tables are priced at £8 and outdoor pitches are £5.

To book a table or pitch, call Sue Watts on 01507 568847 from 3pm onwards.

Refreshments will be available. No food vendors allowed.

Profits from refreshments, tables and pitches, raffle and tombola will go to St Lawrence Church funds.

WELTON

Matins

There is a 11am Matins service at St Martin Church, in Welton, this Sunday, September 3.

SPILSBY

Council

Spilsby Town Council is looking to hear from anyone interested in becoming a local councillor.

Those wanting to be considered should contact the Town Council for an application form.

Applications should be submitted to the council by 12pm on Friday, September 1. For details email spilsbytowncouncil@btconnect.com.