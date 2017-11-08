‘All that matters is everyone is fine’: Staff back at work at Skegness hairdressers after car crashes through window

Staff are back at work at a Skegness hairdressers - counting their blessings everyone is safe after a car crashed into the salon.

Two fire crews and the police were called to the Cuttin’ Crew on the corner of Sandbeck Avenue and Briar Way just after 1pm yesterday after reports a 92-year-old customer was trapped in her car.

The scene at Cuttin' Crew where a car driven by a woman in her 90s drive through the window of the salon. Photo posted on Facebook by Paul Groves. ANL-170711-135023001

Owner of the salon Wendy Cassidy was today cutting a client’s hair close to the window that was ripped out by the impact and is now securely boarded up.

Wendy said they would have to wait about three weeks for a new window but all really mattered was no-one was seriously hurt.

“The lady is a 92-year-old customer and we saw her pull onto the forecourt,” she said.

“She was trapped in the car and so we had no option but to call the emergency services.

“It was such a shock having a car come through the salon window. Two members of staff stood at the reception desk managed to jump out of the way.

“We were so lucky no-one was sat in reception because the chairs are directly in front on the window.

“It was mayhem in here for 20 minutes. We had ten firemen and six police officers.“

Manageress Pauline Burridge said she was stood with stylist Megan Bogg at gthe counter when they saw the car come through the window.

She said: “It all happened so fast. I pulled Megan out of the way but the lady was trapped in the car because the window was draped over her door and there was a pole in front of the passenger door.”

When they had released her, fire crews administered first aid to the lady before she was taken to hospital for a check up.

Wendy said: “The lady was taken to hospital but thankfully no-one was seriously hurt.

”I went to see her at home last night and took her some flowers and she’s fine but upset about what happened and the damage to the shop.

“But it could have happened to anyone. The window will be fixed in a couple of weeks and everything will be back to normal eventually.

”The police popped in this morning to see if we were all OK, which we thought was really nice.

“All that really matters is that everyone is fine.”