Alford students donate £5,600 after ‘charity week’

Students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar in Alford have presented a cheque for £5,600 to Mrs Pat Wright from the ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ charity.
The cash was raised during their recent ‘charity week’, which included stalls, a concert, fun run, male leg wax, non-uniform day and lunchtime disco.
Mrs Wright attended the ‘achievements assembly’ on July 7, and thanked pupils for their efforts and the money raised.
