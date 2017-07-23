Alford students donate £5,600 after ‘charity week’

Have your say

Students from Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar in Alford have presented a cheque for £5,600 to Mrs Pat Wright from the ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ charity.

The cash was raised during their recent ‘charity week’, which included stalls, a concert, fun run, male leg wax, non-uniform day and lunchtime disco.

Mrs Wright attended the ‘achievements assembly’ on July 7, and thanked pupils for their efforts and the money raised.