Alford school gets ‘Positively MAD’ ideas about revision

Students at a secondary school in Alford have been getting advice to help them be fully prepared for important exams.

A number of Y11 students at John Spendluffe Technology College attended a Revision Workshop hosted by Positively MAD.

Presenter Shenaz took the students and their parents through a range of revision strategies. as well as teaching them important lessons about preparation for learning and a positive mindset.

Some of the students have already started putting her ideas into practice. Lana Pope said: “I did what Shenaz said and switched off my music to complete my homework last night and I completed it in half the time.”

Sarah Powell said both her and her mum really enjoyed the evening and it gave them lots to think about when approaching revision. T

he evening was extremely beneficial for all who attended, including JSTC staff who will be putting these revision techniques into practice during lesson time.