Alford school gets ‘Positively MAD’ ideas about revision

Students at a secondary school in Alford have been getting advice to help them be fully prepared for important exams.
A number of Y11 students at John Spendluffe Technology College attended a Revision Workshop hosted by Positively MAD.
Presenter Shenaz took the students and their parents through a range of revision strategies. as well as teaching them important lessons about preparation for learning and a positive mindset.
Some of the students have already started putting her ideas into practice. Lana Pope said: “I did what Shenaz said and switched off my music to complete my homework last night and I completed it in half the time.”
Sarah Powell said both her and her mum really enjoyed the evening and it gave them lots to think about when approaching revision.
The evening was extremely beneficial for all who attended, including JSTC staff who will be putting these revision techniques into practice during lesson time.
