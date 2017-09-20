Alford pupil Dylan excels in GCSE Maths exam and he’s only in primary school

A student from Alford is the newest star to be highlighted in the recent GCSE exam results that were announced last month - especially when he’s still in primary school and is aged just 11.

Alford Primary School pupil Dylan Twigg seems to have a bright future ahead of him in Mathematics after taking a GCSE in the subject and walking away with an amazing Grade 9 result (formerly graded as an A*).

Dylan ended up joining Year 10 and 11 students in their GCSE classes at John Spendluffe Technology College.

Results day is usually a tense occasion for any child but Dylan had no cause for concern as he opened his envelope to the fantastic news of achiving the top Grade 9 - a result usually only achieved by the top 3 per cent of students in the country!

As well as a very proud family, all of the staff at JSTC and Alford Primary School were delighted to hear of Dylan’s success and had commented that it had been a pleasure to teach him.

