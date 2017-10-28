Alford Exposed: Young farmers - and a lot of others - bare all for charity

Community groups have been baring all for the Alford Exposed charity calendar.

Fifty-seven brave participants got naked for the camera to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK and Anthony Nolan Blood Cancer.

Organiser Sandra Plant, was overwhelmed by the response and help from local people and businesses.

“We are so excited by the support we have received from the local community, everyone has really pulled together to support these two amazing charities.” she said.

“Making the calendar has been such a fun and empowering opportunity, we’ve really enjoyed the process.”

Jeremy Plant, photographer for the calendar, wanted to take photos which encapsulated camaraderie.

“It was about capturing the community spirit in Alford and their willingness to get naked for people they didn’t even know… it was very humbling in that respect.”

Personal Trainer Emma Coffey, who stars in the Fitness class themed photograph for November, enjoyed the experience and would do it again ‘in a heartbeat’.

“It was so much fun and the results are fantastic!” she said.

The calendar is available to buy for £7.50 and all proceeds go to charity. They are stocked by Callabys stores, The Studio, The White Hart, Kendojo, Angelenes Patisserie, The Poundtree, The Sessions House, Kwik-e-mart, local hairdresser Jo Rook and Sandra Plant.