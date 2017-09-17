Alford Day Centre receives £6,000 boost

Thousands of pounds have been awarded to a charity which supports elderly people in the Alford area.

Alford Day Centre has been given a £6,000 sum by the Lincolnshire Freemasons as a ‘Community Award’.

The awards are a major part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

Chairman at Alford Day Centre Andrew Rae said: “We are absolutely thrilled, it is a wonderful surprise.

“The money will secure the work of the day centre and will help us expand to make life better for more people.”

Provincial Grand Master from Lincolnshire Freemasons Graham Ives will present the award.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate three hundred years of Freemasonry by helping six excellent Lincolnshire charities.”