Air ambulance takes man found injured in Skegness park to hospital

A man in his 30s was flown from a Skegness park to hospital by air ambulance following a fall.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was called to Tower Gardens in Skegness at 12.38pm on Friday and were at the scene of the incident at 1.10pm.

A spokesman said the man had fallen from a height, causing injuries to his head.

The air ambulance crew worked with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) to support their clinical care of the patient. He was treated for his injuries and then flown to the neuro centre at Queen’s Medical Centre for further treatment. He arrived at the hospital at 2.19pm.

His current condition is unknown.