Air ambulance called to A158 at Candlesby near Skegness after serious accident

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is at the scene of a serious road accident on the A158 at Candlesby ANL-170921-105751001
The A!58 at Candleby is currently closed after a serious accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9am this morning (Thursday) after a lorry left the road.

The air ambulance is in attendance and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Also in attendance are fire crews from Skegness and Spilsby and Heavy Rescue from Lincoln North.

Further details will be released as they become available.

The A158 at Candlesby is currently closed following a serious road accident. ANL-170921-104032001

