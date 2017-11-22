Agony of skipper from Skegness after sea death on round world race

A skipper from Skegness at the helm of the GREAT Britain entry in the Round World Clipper Race is facing ‘one of the hardest moments’ of his career after a tragic accident in which a valued team member was washed overboard.

GREAT Britain was in rough seas in the Southern Ocean heading for Australia when 60-year-old retired solicitor Simon Speirs, of Bristol, became separated from the 70ft vessel while helping to change a sail.

Clipper Round the World Race crew member Simon Speirs. ANL-171120-180056001

Skipper Andrew Burns, 32 - a former Skegness Grammar School boy who served on the local RNLI lifeboat - and his crew fought bravely to save him and got Mr Speirs back on board within 36 minutes. However, in spite of the medics working for nearly an hour to resuscitate him, he never regained consciousness.

Mr Speirs, who at the time was clipped on, was wearing a lifejacket packed with an AIS (automatic identification system) beacon and approved waterproof ocean oilskins, was given a Christian burial at sea on Sunday, which was conducted by Andrew.

In his first blog of the third leg of the biennial event since the tragedy, Andrew paid tribute to his lost team member - a sailor with 40 years’ experience.

