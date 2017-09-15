Action to help homeless across East Lindsey

An intensive programme of work to help 120 of the most vulnerable homeless people across Lincolnshire has been launched.

ACTion Lincs, a county-wide partnership has been set up to provide life-changing support and tackle some of the most complex homelessness cases in Lincolnshire.

P3 searching for signs of homeless living in Skegness. ANL-170915-074941001

Once accepted onto the long-term programme, support will be provided to the 120 individuals in any setting whether that is on the street, in prison, in hospital or someone’s home. Traditionally, support has been shorter term and hasn’t benefitted from such integration between services.

As previously reported, the project has been awarded £1.3 million of Social Impact Bond (SIB) funding from Central Government. It is one of only eight projects nationally to receive this funding and is the first SIB project to launch from this funding.

Delivery will be led by Charity P3, and is the result of a successful and innovative partnership involving Lincolnshire County Council, all seven District Councils, including East Lindsey District Council, Health, Addaction and Integrated Offender Management Teams (ARC).

The ACTion Lincs service will be tasked with achieving specific outcomes including:

l Helping each person to access and sustain their own accommodation

l Access to both mental health and drug and alcohol treatment services, and support to help people sustain this where required

l Help with accessing training, education and employment

