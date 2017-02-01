Action packed start to year for Skegness primary school

A Skegness primary school has had an action packed start to the term.
Sixty Year 1 and Year 2 pupils at The Richmond School in Skegness took part in an African activities workshop, which included drumming and dancing, while 150 Years 3 and 4 pupils took part in a two-day workshop with a creative arts company called One Day Creative.
Children at the school have also been able to find adventure within the pages of books donated to the school by Tesco in Skegness to help them develop their reading skills.