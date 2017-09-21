Action agreed after drug use fears at Skegness lapdance club

A review of a Skegness lapdance club’s licence has resulted in action being taken to allay fears about alleged drug use on the premises.

Police swooped on Flirtz in Lumley Road in July after receiving intelligence that drug dealing was taking place.

Police swooped on Flirtz nightclub in Skegness in an operation following concerns about drug use at the venue. The Skegness Standard had joined officers for Operation California. ANL-170921-164504001

Officers closed the premises for the night to search it during a multi-agency Operation California, which was attended by the Skegness Standard.

No drugs were found on the premises during the search, but police called for a review to be made of the premises licence.

Today, East Lindsey District Council, who issue club premises licences, said an agreement on a way forward has been found by all parties without the need for a formal hearing.

A statement said the council, Alljay Leisure Limited which holds the premises licence for Flirtz. and Lincolnshire Police are happy the actions and steps being taken will resolve any problems.

The agreement includes an undertaking by the licence holder for six monthly drug itemiser testing to be undertaken by the Council’s Licensing Compliance Officer in partnership with Lincolnshire Police.

In addition, conditions have been added to the licence regarding drug awareness training for staff and door supervisors and the venue is to adopt a detailed premises specific drugs policy.

Coun Robert Palmer, Chairman of the Council’s Licensing Committee, thanked all parties for ensuring that an agreement was reached and hoped that all parties would continue to work together in order to promote the licensing objectives.

