Accomplished arts director from Europe joins SO Festival for 2018

One of Europe’s leading festival directors is to steer East Lindsey’s SO Festival to new success,

The arts festival, which takes place across the district with a finale in Skegness, will move from the end of June to later in the season next year.

Over the coming months, it’s new artistic director Jens Frimann Hansen will be setting out his new vision for the first weekend in September.

Magna Vitae is delighted to announce the appointment of Jens, who has seen unparalleled success as the artistic director of Helsingør Teater in Denmark and PASSAGE Festival in Denmark and Sweden.

Over the next four years, Jens will continue his work in Denmark and Sweden, while aiming to significantly improve and increase community participation with SO Festival.

He said: “I am conscious that a lot of artistic work is not designed for places like Skegness; artistically, socially, and site-wise. To improve this, I will introduce an exchange programme with young European artists to work in public spaces throughout Skegness.

“I am very keen to start conversations with artists and organisations about my vision and ideas”.

Doreen Stephenson, chairman of Magna Vitae, said: “We are thrilled to be able to confirm SO Festival’s continuation and development from 2018. As the event moves into a new phase, we also plan to move the event timetable.

“By holding the event on the first weekend in September, we know that more families will be able to stay for the impressive grand-finale shows, which often have to wait until darkness falls to have the desired impact.

“This move will support the popular coastal resort in extending the summer season, as it frequently attracts many visitors from across the midlands and further afield.

“Jens brings a wealth of experience and new ideas, and we are thrilled to have secured his services as Artistic Director.

“Not only does his appointment mark a new chapter in SO Festival’s development, it also brings about the creation of a partnership between SO Festival and PASSAGE Festival that will see both organisations flourish”.

SO Festival’s 2018 dates are confirmed as 31 August 31 to September 2 inclusive.

Artists interested in taking part should contact Jens at jfh@helsingor-teater.dk