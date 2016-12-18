Acclaim for Skegness centre’s roof-top veg patch

Skegness’ Hildreds Shopping Centre has won a cut of £1,500 in gardening vouchers after turning a flat roof area into a vegetable patch.

The centre has been named as one of five winners in Anglian Water’s Keep It Clear Fat of the Land Composting Challenge.

Run in association with Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, it aimed to raise awareness of the possibilities for recycling food waste and fats. Participants received a composting bin (and some pumpkin seeds) and were challenged to start composting food waste and demonstrate the results.

The centre used its bin to compost waste from its café. Staff made planters for a flat roof area and sowed seeds to grow pumpkins, tomatoes, chillies, sweet peppers, courgettes and herbs.

Steve Andrews, centre manager, said: “Over the last 28 years, we have implemented many initiatives to reduce, reuse and recycle the majority of waste produced on site by the tenants, contractors and visitors. When I heard about this project, it seemed to be the perfect solution to food waste.”

As one of five winners, the centre received £300 in gardening vouchers.