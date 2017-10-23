Academy celebrates harvest with donation for Skegness food bank

Beacon Primary Academy in Skegness celebrated harvest by supporting a local food bank.

Pupils helped families in need by collecting food for the food bank at The Storehouse.

Year Four pupils used the opportunity to practice their persuasive hand writing skills to write a letter to Tesco to ask for donations.

Tesco kindly responded by donating two large boxes of supplies which were added to the donations from the families of the pupils.

Representatives from The Storehouse thanked the children and said the donation would ‘make such a difference’.

Mrs Corinna Wright, Principal, said: “Harvest is a time to reflect on how we are faced with the shocking reality of starving families being unable to provide for themselves.

“The Food Bank in Skegness aims to meet the increasing demand from local families in need.

“Our Harvest services give our school community the opportunity to be involved in providing for the needs of the poorest families in the most deprived neighbourhoods in our local area.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in our celebrations as well as Tesco for their generous donations.”