‘Absolutely offensive’ - Skegness ranked alongside Syrian warzone

A list of the ‘world’s worst’ holiday destinations that ranks Skegness alongside a Syrian warzone is beyond insulting, according to the Mayor.

Skegness has been described as a rip-off and ‘a joke’ by the travel website Destination Tips.

Pyongyyang in North Korea ANL-170120-155433001

The controversial roll call of shame features the top 11 worst resorts on the planet and ranks Skegness alongside North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un ‘s Pyongyang and war torn Damascus in Syria, according to the Mirror.

According to Destination Tips, the resort is only slightly better than Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea - infamous for its high crime, machete-carrying locals and carjacking.

Skegness is also joined on the list by Ciudad Juaraz, in Mexico, Mogadishu in Somalia, and Port au Prince in Haiti, all places where either kidnap, imprisonment or murder are serious risks.

The website says: “Once thought of as quaint seaside town in northern England, Skegness is now a pile of dirt bordering the North Sea with a run-down amusement park idly resting on the land.”

How anyone can compare Skegness to North Korea - one of the most oppressive regimes - is absolutely offensive. Skegness Mayor Coun Dick Edginton

Skegness Mayor Coun Dick Edginton said: “I have been horrified by the inappropriate comments. There seems to be certain people who seem to do nothing but denigrate British seaside resorts.

“Skegness is one of the best resorts in the country with the highest visitor numbers. There are record levels of investment in the resort at the moment which shows confidence in business, both from local and national companies.

“How anyone can compare Skegness to North Korea - one of the most oppressive regimes - is absolutely offensive.

“These comments should be held up to ridicule and contempt.”

Destination Tips list features:

1 Kiev, Ukraine

2 Port au Prince, Haiti

3 Damascus, Syria

4 Mogadishu, Somalia

5 Pyongyang, North Korea

6 Ciudad Juarez, Mexico

7 Bogota, Colombia

8 Dhaka, Bangladesh

9 Skegness, Lincolnshire

10 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea