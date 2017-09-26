A vintage day for museum in Skegness

A vintage vehicle event held at the Village Church Farm, in Skegness, has been hailed a ‘fantastic day’.

The event on Sunday attracted about 120 people, with the sun shining down on crowds.

From left Hannah Webster, Harry Johnson and Maddie Webster, 10, of Skegness. EMN-170926-113033001

Visitors could enjoy classic cars, as well as stationary engines from members of the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club and bikes from members of The Boston Veteran Bicycle Club.

There was also entertainment from Skegness Banjo and Ukulele Band.

Trevor Monahan, one of the directors at the Village Church Farm, said: “It went very well, it was a lovely day.

“It was a fantastic day, everyone enjoyed it and we enjoyed it.”

Dannis Andrews with his 1915 Ingelo stationary engine. EMN-170926-113411001

This marks the sixth vintage vehicle event.

It saw about £400 raised which will help support the operation of the Village Church Farm.

l The day followed a devastating burglary at the museum the night before. For the full story on this and why the community is so outraged, see tomorrow’s Skegness Standard.