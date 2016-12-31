A lot to see at Embassy in Skegness

The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, is looking forward to a packed programme in the New Year.

Next month sees the return of a familiar face, Mr Fips and Friends for a three night stay.

In February, audiences can also see The Greatest Hits of Motown, the UK’s number 1 Motown production and Rock Icons will take you on a journey through rock.

March is also a busy month, with performances of Whistle Down The Wind, The Manfreds: Makin’ Tracks Tour, and Buddy Holly and The Cricketers.

In April, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will take to the stage for five nights.

Other shows include Menopause The Musical, Totally Tina, and That’ll Be The Day.

In May, enjoy shows including Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age, Sam Bailey: Sing My Heart Out, and The Solid Silver 60s Show.

June sees a three-day International Meccano Model Show and The Bon Jovi Experience, and July welcomes Rhythm of the Dance, Roy Chubby Brown, and Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice in Dance Is Life.

In August, join Jackson - Live in Concert, The Searchers In Concert and Barry Steele and Friends: The Orbison Story.

For more shows and times at the Embassy Theatre, and to book tickets for future productions, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.