‘A little boy is gonna grow up without his daddy and I just can’t stand the thought’ - tributes pour in to Boston DJ who died in accident

Tributes have poured in for Boston DJ Terry Young, who performed under the name Tel Young, following his death in an accident on Marsh Lane last night (Tuesday)

Mr Young died following the incident which took place between the scooter he was riding and a tractor on Marsh Lane at 5.45pm.

Readers have been paying tribute to Mr Young on our Facebook wall.

Toby Green wrote: “Still no words to say. Just can’t get my head around it. No sense, no justification. It, means a little boy is gonna grow up without his Daddy, and I just can’t stand the thought. My heart truly is with all of the Young family at this awful time. Sleep tight buddy”

Emma Smith said: “Thought are wiv the family such a much loved man and family man will b very much missed x”

Rebecca Chapman wrote: “Another life taken far too soon, thoughts are with the family and loved ones at this sad time xx”

Gemma Baker Overbury said: “R.i.p terry way to soon to be taken such a lovely lad in school thinking off all ur family r.i.p angel.”

Nathan Bryant tweeted: “Still not fully sunk in that Terry’s gone. Such a talented and charming guy, always having time to chat. RIP mate, we’ll all miss you loads.”

Mr Young, a dispatch operative at Coveris Flexibles UK Ltd, and was a DJ who performed at local venues - most recently at The Assembly Rooms on Friday night where he performed for an Under 18s Halloween Party.

His official website biography describes how he started DJing at the age of 12 and was inspired by the likes of Paul Van Dyke, Judge Jules and Trance.

It describes how he grew up on an ‘eclectic diet of Motown and Rock provided by their parent’s record collection’ and practiced in his bedroom every night after asking his mum and dad for his first DJ equipment.

His biography says: “After meeting Roger Sanchez in a Ibizian record shop in 2003 and having heard the beautiful rhythms of House Music it was then Tel Young found out what Genre of music made him be excited and it then went from a Hobby to a Passion that took over his life, which is inspired by fantastic artists like Erick Morillo, Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry and Mark Knight.”

According to his website he had set his sights on producing tracks and starting up his own record label as well as is launching his own digital record label this year.

A 20-year-old man who was driving the tractor has been arrested by police and is currently in custody.

Any witnesses to the collision, who have not already spoken with police, are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 356 of November 1.