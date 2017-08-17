A-LEVELS: Skegness Grammar School celebrate results after challenging year

Skegness Grammar School students are celebrating some impressive A-Level results after what has been described as a difficult year for students and teachers alike.

Reforms to the way the exams are graded, including the removal of AS Level, meant everything rested on the exams themselves, but this year no practice papers were available.

The wait is over for James Tarrant, 18, and his parents Gina and Craig, pictured celebrating A-Level results at Skegness Grammar School.

In spite of this, almost 95 per cent of students achieved A*-B in mathematics, 100 per cent of pupils achieved A*-C in physics, geography and mathematics, and 85 per cent achieved A*-B in economics.

Heather Scott, interim principal at Skegness Grammar School, said: “We are absolutely delighted for our students at Skegness Grammar School and we are incredibly proud to have been part of their journey.

“It is immensely rewarding to see how our students have matured and blossomed as learners during their time at Skegness Grammar School.

“They are now ready to take up their university places and begin the next exciting chapter in their education.”

Georgia Phillips (left) and head girl Penny Wathall celebrating their A-Level results at Skegness Grammar School ANL-170817-090924001

Among the successful students is James Tarrant, who secured his place at the London School of Economics to study mathematics.

This morning James - who swept the board with an A* in maths, A in further maths and A in biology - went along to the school with parents Gina and Craig, who admitted they had been far more nervous.

James said: “I’m over the moon with the results. I was pretty confident but I can’t thank my teachers enough. My physics at AS was C but my teacher Miss (Roxanne) Shipton turned it around for me.”

Mum Gina said: “I think we were more nervous this morning. When we sat in the car waiting I was feeling sick. But we are incredibly proud of James.”

Friends since Year One at Skegness Grammar School are now off to Leeds University together. Georgia Bembridge (left) and Jemima Wadsack celebrating their A-Level results. ANL-170817-090756001

Head girl Penny Wathall received the results she needed to study politics and international relations at York University.

Penny, who achieved A* in history, A in Geography and B in English Literacy, admitted she has her eyes firmly set on the country’s top job and said: “You never know you might see me as prime minister one day.

“But I might look at teaching too.”

Friends since Year One Georgia Bembridge and Jemina Wadsack will be together for a few more years yet - they are both going to Leeds University to study maths.

Brian Bridges, 18, receiving his A-level resultsat Skegness Grtammar School from Pam Starsmore and Michael Batchford, who were invigilators during the exams. ANL-170817-090723001

Georgia - who achieved A* in maths, A in further maths and A in physics - said: “We’ve been together since Year One and now we are off to the same university to study maths.”

Jemina - who achieved A* in maths, A in further maths and A in biology, added: “We were the only two girls in further maths last year but we are really pleased to be going to university together.”

For the first year two of the invigilators at the exams - Pam Starsmore and Micheel Batchford, had the important job of handing out the results.

Pam said: “You get to know the students during the exams and it’s really nice to be here to see how they have have done.”