A-LEVEL RESULTS: Success for students at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford

Students in Alford rose to the challenge and are celebrating ‘impressive’ A-Level results.

The Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with 70 per cent of grades at A*-B.

Students at Queen Elizabeths Grammar School celebrating their A-Level results. ANL-170817-133318001

Changes in specifications meant it was a more challenging year for staff but the students came up trumps.

Headteacher Angie Francis said: “It has been a pleasure to work with these students.

“I thank them for their many contributions to the wider life of the school and I wish them success and happiness in their future endeavours.

“Students continue to make exceptional progress, due in no small part to the high level of support given and the aspirational ethos of the school.”

Students at Queen Elizabeths Grammar School celebrating their A-Level results. ANL-170817-133400001

There are many individual success stories. Among them are:

Sophie Brackenbury - 1 A* and 2 As

Ollie Burbidge- 1A* and 2 As

Scott Cooper- 2 A*s and 1 A

Students at Queen Elizabeths Grammar School celebrating their A-Level results. ANL-170817-133633001

Miles Davies - 1 A* and 2 As

Billie Early- 2A* and 1 A

Emily Philpot - 3As

Ashleigh Ponder - 4As

Timothy Powell - 3 A*s and 1 A

Olivia Renton - 1 A* and 2 As

Elle Smith - 3 A*s

Maya Taylor - 2 A*s and 1 A