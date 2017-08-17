A-LEVEL RESULTS: Great day for Spilsby King Edward V1 Academy

Hard work has paid off at King Edward V1 Academy in Spilsby with two-thirds of students that completed Year 13 achieved at least one A*, A grade or equivalent.

In addition, almost 95 per cent of those students achieved three A levels or equivalent, whilst over half of students achieved at least four A levels.

Joanne Myhill-Johnson, Principal at King Edward VI Academy, said: “Our students have motivated themselves to achieve the very best grades and I am delighted to see so many of our students heading to top universities.

“There have been some truly outstanding results across each subject we teach and this is down to the hard work of everyone associated with the academy. Everyone should be extremely proud of their incredible efforts.”

Among the successful students celebrating was Sophie Tazey, who secured her place at University of Nottingham to study English Literature. Sophie, who swept the board with an A* in Art, a B in English Language and a B in History, said: “I am speechless! I am so proud of myself, as I have achieved my goal of reading English Literature at the University of Nottingham. All the hard work has paid off as my dream has now become a reality.”

Sally Hanson, who secured a Distinction * in BTEC Business Studies and a B in Finance, will now join the University of Northampton to study Policing. She said: “I am so delighted with these results and cannot wait for my next chapter at the University of Northampton.”

Lucy Atkinson also received the results she needed to study Animal Management and Veterinary Studies at Riseholme College after achieving a double Distinction in BTEC Sport, a B in Finance and a C in English Literature. She commented: “I would like to thank all of the staff at King Edward VI Academy for their incredible support throughout my studies. Because of them, I am able to move forward within my chosen career.”

Other top performers were Lena Dixon and Megan Gale, who will both be going onto their chosen universities.

Lena will now study History at Anglia Ruskin University. She said: “I am extremely grateful for the help and guidance I have been given over the past seven years at King Edward VI Academy. I cannot wait to see what happens in the future.”

Megan will now join Sheffield Hallam University, where he will study Real Estate. He commented: “I am happy with my results and I am looking forward to life in Sheffield. Thank you to all of my teachers for their overwhelming support.”