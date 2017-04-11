‘A humbling experience’: Cycling safety campaigner gets his BEM

A cycling safety campaigner from Chapel St Leonards has been presented with the British Empire Medal for his work helping to save lives on the roads.

Mr Smith, 47, the founder of the Ryan Smith Foundation, was awarded the BEM in the New Year’s Honours for services to supporting people with brain injuries and their families.

A presentation by the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Norris took place at the Trafalgar Inn in Chapel St Leonards last night.

The lives of Mark and his son Ryan were changed forever in 2013 when Ryan suffered a life-changing brain injury.

Ryan was riding his bike when he was hit by a van and his head injury resulted in him spending four months in a coma.

Since 2013 Mr Smith has visited 110 schools and colleges nationally and spoken to more than 25,000 children, promoting the wearing of cycling helmets.

He also established the Ryan Smith Foundation which helps and supports families in the same situation.

His citation said: “He has done all of this in his own time, whilst holding down his day job as a full time paramedic at East Midlands Ambulance Service in one of Lincolnshire’s busiest areas.”

Mark received the honour from the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire in the presence of friends and family. He said: “It was very humbling experience and it was very nice to see the Lord Lieutenant again – a lovely evening in the company of family and friends.

“A massive thank you to everyone, especially my partner Samantha who made a very emotional speech.”